Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $209-211 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.28 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.200 EPS.

Rapid7 Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ RPD traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,788. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Rapid7 to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

