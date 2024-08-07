Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Scotiabank

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. 1,640,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,474. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

