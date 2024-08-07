Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.89. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2025 earnings at $18.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.00.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$93.22 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$67.46 and a 52 week high of C$109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.42.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

