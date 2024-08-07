Raymond James Comments on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $33.25 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 81,669 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9,297.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,561 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

