RE/MAX (RMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $20.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Leah R. Jenkins sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $35,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,250.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RE/MAX news, CAO Leah R. Jenkins sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $35,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,250.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $42,206.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,087.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

