Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.20

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 264524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

About Real Brokerage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Real Brokerage by 17.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

