Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.20

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 264524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.
Real Brokerage Stock Up 6.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage
About Real Brokerage
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
