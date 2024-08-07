ReddCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.59 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $67.59 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00101900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00010183 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

