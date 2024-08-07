Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Reddit Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of RDDT traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,764,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,755. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Get Reddit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDDT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,493,103.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,618,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 in the last quarter.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.