Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) PT Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

RDDT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

RDDT stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,990,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31. Reddit has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at $37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,493,103.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,618,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

