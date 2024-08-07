Reef (REEF) Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

Reef (REEF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $24.29 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 22% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Reef
Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,821,409,581 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Reef Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.
