Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

RLAY stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. 1,619,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,052 shares of company stock valued at $988,396. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.