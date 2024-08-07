Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $142.85 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,298.64 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

