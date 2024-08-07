Research Analysts Set Expectations for CGI Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.89. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

NYSE GIB opened at $105.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.22. CGI has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at $299,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CGI by 2.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,203,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,873,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,353,000 after buying an additional 79,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at $340,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

