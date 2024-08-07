Reservoir Media, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.07 million, a P/E ratio of -710,000.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reservoir Media

In related news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,526,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,212,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 300,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Rothstein bought 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,152.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,514.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,864,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 364,728 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 122,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,460,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after buying an additional 540,360 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.