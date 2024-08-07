Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.21 and last traded at $71.00. Approximately 373,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,597,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.
QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
