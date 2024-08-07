Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.19 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$98.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$84.73 and a one year high of C$112.12.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.784 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

