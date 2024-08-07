RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Announces Earnings Results

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

RGCO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

