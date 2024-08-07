RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Announces Earnings Results

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.
RGC Resources Stock Up 2.9 %
RGCO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.
About RGC Resources
