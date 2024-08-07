Robert W. Baird Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $80.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.36.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT traded up $14.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.26. 12,930,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,574. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.