Robert W. Baird Lowers RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $3.50

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.03.

REAL traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 4,485,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,183. RealReal has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $261.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, Director Caretha Coleman sold 10,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $44,832.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,026.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $86,402.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 529,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caretha Coleman sold 10,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $44,832.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,833 shares in the company, valued at $757,026.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,132 shares of company stock worth $933,131. 9.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

