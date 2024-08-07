Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $335.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 335 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.47), with a volume of 124080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372 ($4.75).
The firm has a market capitalization of £246.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 402.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 407.19.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.
Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.
