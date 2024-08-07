Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,897. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,185.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $358,654. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

