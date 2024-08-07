Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY24 guidance to $9.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.600-9.600 EPS.

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.41. 1,554,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,698. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $317.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.17.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

