Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 8.5% yr/yr to $8.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.56 billion.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.1 %

ROK traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.65. 345,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,694. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $317.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.