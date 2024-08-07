Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.600-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3 billion-$8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. Rockwell Automation also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.60 EPS.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.60. The company had a trading volume of 895,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,336. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $317.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.39 and a 200 day moving average of $274.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.17.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

