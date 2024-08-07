Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $82.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Roku

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,822.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.96. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.