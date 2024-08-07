Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Rollins Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. 433,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,571. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707 in the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

