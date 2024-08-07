Ronny Breivik Purchases 49,166 Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) Stock

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) insider Ronny Breivik purchased 49,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,474.98 ($1,884.96).

Ronny Breivik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Ronny Breivik acquired 33,000 shares of B90 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,265.18).

B90 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.72. The firm has a market cap of £13.63 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.89. B90 Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

About B90

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

Further Reading

