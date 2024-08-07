Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Shares Gap Up to $536.03

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $536.03, but opened at $549.99. Roper Technologies shares last traded at $526.38, with a volume of 70,371 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $552.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Roper Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 63,186.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

