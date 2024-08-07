Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gentherm’s FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 16.7% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 53,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Gentherm by 16.6% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 319,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.