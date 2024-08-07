Roth Capital Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $23.70 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.