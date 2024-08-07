Roth Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.8 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $81.89 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $91.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.