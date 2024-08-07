Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

AROC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 572,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,671. Archrock has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 382.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Archrock by 70.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

