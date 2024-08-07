Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INSP. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.79.

Shares of INSP traded up $40.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,916. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $263.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 176,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,738,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

