RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RxSight Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 994,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45.

Insider Activity

In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,600. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

