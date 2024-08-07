Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. 3,425,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Insider Activity at Sabra Health Care REIT

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.