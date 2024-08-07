Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.360-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sabra Health Care REIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.39-1.42 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,099. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Insider Activity

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

