Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.