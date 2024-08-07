Sapphire Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $567.42 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.75 or 0.04275681 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00036467 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,844,551,594 coins and its circulating supply is 1,823,922,171 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

