SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBFG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

