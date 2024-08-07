Scholar Rock (SRRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scholar Rock to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Scholar Rock Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of SRRK opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $679.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Scholar Rock
In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883 in the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
