Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schrödinger’s current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Schrödinger Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,137.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Further Reading

