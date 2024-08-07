Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.60

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.60 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.85 ($0.29), with a volume of 337035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.30).

Science in Sport Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £41.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.22.

Get Science in Sport alerts:

Insider Activity at Science in Sport

In other news, insider Roger Thomas Mather bought 117,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £19,999.99 ($25,559.09). In other Science in Sport news, insider Dan Wright purchased 613,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($22.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,727,500 ($13,709,265.18). Also, insider Roger Thomas Mather purchased 117,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £19,999.99 ($25,559.09). 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

Featured Articles

