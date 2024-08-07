Scotiabank Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $135.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.80. 1,516,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,576. The company has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Prologis by 1,252.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

