Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,591. The stock has a market cap of $209.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHIP

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.