Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,591. The stock has a market cap of $209.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHIP

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Read More

Dividend History for Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.