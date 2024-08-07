Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ROCK opened at $65.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

