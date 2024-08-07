Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $84.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.76. 718,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,257. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

