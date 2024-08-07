Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Position Reduced by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Semtech were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.
Semtech Stock Performance
Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. 265,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,535. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC
Semtech Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
