Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.81

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 1047619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVC

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.56%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.