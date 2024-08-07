Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.

Further Reading

