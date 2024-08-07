Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 251.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHLS. Citigroup cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 10,283,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,646. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,825,000 after buying an additional 171,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,964 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares during the period. Finally, Joho Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,539 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

